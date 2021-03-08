Walter Hereford, 71 , passed away Sunday, March 07, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo . Services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Living Word & Praise . Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.