Larry Wayne Herman, 77, of Greensboro, NC passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Mary Jo Herman. Larry was born on May 21, 1944 in Lenoir, NC and was the son of the late Ellis Herman, Jr, better known as Junior, and to the late Ruby Church Herman. Larry served our country in the United States Army and retired from the furniture business. He was an avid fly fisherman, golfer, and a licensed private pilot. Larry was a devoted and loving husband, father to two wonderful children, and Pops to five cherished grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his brother, Mickey Herman. Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Herman of Greensboro, NC; son, Michael Herman and wife Lee of Tupelo, MS; daughter, Jennifer Altmann and husband Jason of Jamestown, NC; grandchildren, John Michael and Lewis Herman, Tommy Lacey, and Thomas and Nathan Altmann. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Brunswick Family Assistants, where Larry volunteered with the food bank, PO Box 1551, Shallotte, NC 28459 or to First Presbyterian Church Youth Group, PO Box 1725, Tupelo, MS 38802.
