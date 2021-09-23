SALTILLO - Pedro Aguilar Hernandez, 46, died from Covid-19 at the North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Pedro was born in Cordoba, Veracruz, Mexico on July 19, 1975 to the late Lazaro Aguilar and Hipolita Hernandez, who survives. He grew up in Mexico and came to the United States 30 years ago living first in Delaware and moving to Mississippi 25 years ago. He spent his working career with the Leggett and Platt Company, including first at Super Sagless and the last 20 years at Omega Motion. He enjoyed a good time, loved visiting with family and friends and was grateful for his time in the USA. He attended St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo. A family service will be held at 4 PM Today (Sept. 24, 2021) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A 5 PM Graveside will be held at St. Thomas Acquinas Cemetery in Saltillo. Holland Funeral Directors is assisting the family. Pedro is survived by his wife and companion, Joni Merchant Salinas of Saltillo; his children, Blanca Salinas, Cadillac Aguilar and Tequila Aguilar, all of the home, and Roman Silanas (Madison) and their soon to arrive baby of Bruce; his mother, Hipolita Hernandez Cid of Cuitlahuar, Veracruz, Mexico; his siblings, Fernando Lozpez, Gloria Aguilar, Lazaro Aguilar, and Maribel Aguilar, all of Mexico, and Francisco Aguilar and Angelica Aguilar, both of Tupelo; many nieces, nephews and other kinsman and a host of friends here and in Mexico. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
