Carl Wayne Herndon, died September 8, 2019, at Asbury Cove Assisted Living in Ripley, Tennessee. He was married to Maxine Holman Herndon for 69 years, who preceded him in death in 2017. Carl was born on February 9, 1926, to James Clelon and Idelle Rea Herndon in Randolph, Pontotoc County, Mississippi. After graduating from Randolph High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific. After leaving the Navy, Carl moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and married Maxine in 1947. He worked for Buckeye Cotton Oil Company several years, and then began a 33 year career with The Bell Telephone Company (AT&T). They moved to Pontotoc, Mississippi in 1956, where they lived until 2016. He is survived by a son, Tim Herndon and daughter-in-law Kitty Walker Herndon of Ripley, Tennessee, three grandchildren, Drew (Carolyn) Herndon of Dallas, Texas, Tucker (Jessica) Herndon of Franklin, Tennessee, and Tyler (Micha) Herndon of Jackson, Tennessee, and six great-grandchildren, Rhodes, Piper and Walker (Drew), Morgan, John and Tanner (Tucker). The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Burial will be in Oak Forest Cemetery, Pontotoc County, Mississippi. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. The family requests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 23, Ripley, Tennessee, or to Wounded Warriors.
