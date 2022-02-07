Carole Ann Bramlett Herndon, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Carole was born June 4, 1940 in Tupelo to Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Vindex and Mary Lee Abston Bramlett. Carole graduated Tupelo High School in 1958. After graduation, Carole married Edd Herndon and they were together for over 60 years. Carole was employed by Action Industries for many years. Having a strong work ethic she left Action to assist in opening Peoploungers in Nettleton where she retired as Vice President. Carole has always been passionate about her family and dedicated to them. She is survived by her daughters, Jan Green and her husband, Randy, and Carla Kay Hood and her husband, Ronnie; three grandchildren, Michael Edward Herndon and his wife, Christ, Barley Hood Juarez and her husband, Omar, Lindley Hood Williams and her husband, Kelby; great-grandchildren, Reed Parker Lindsey, Frankie Kay Lindsey, Mason Juarez, Kai Harrison Williams, and Ollie Katherine Williams; and many special relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Vindex and Mary Lee Bramlett; husband, Edd Herndon; son, Eddie Herndon; and sister, Mary Kay Bramlett. Graveside services celebrating her life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Lee Memorial Park with family friend, Elder Steve Weaver officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
