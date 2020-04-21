Tammy Sue Herndon Dillard, 55, peacefully met her LORD and SAVIOR on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home. Tammy was born on June 10, 1964 to Rex Herndon and Opalene Garrett. She was the most loving daughter, sister, aunt, and sister-in-law. She loved her family unconditionally and was always there for anyone that needed her love, help, and support. Tammy was a member of the New Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Cates(Julian) and Donna Butler(Terry), both of Pontotoc; nieces, Carrie Ann Cates Stegall and Carmen Owen(finance Terry Conlee); nephews, Brad Cates, Chad Herndon(Noel), and Eric Herndon(Anna Claire); three great nieces; six great nephews; and her beloved cat, Baby Girl. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Rex Herndon; nephew, D.J. Cates; brother-in-law, Lynn Owen; step father, Felix (Tom) Garrett; and step mother, Corrine Herndon. A graveside service will take place Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11AM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
