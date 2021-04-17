Ollie Edward 'Edd' Herndon was born September 4, 1938 in the Brewer Community to the late Ollie and Mavis Lindley Herndon. Edd passed to his eternal home on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his residence. Edd graduated from Tupelo High School in 1958. He married the love of his life, Carole Ann Bramlett, a marriage of over sixty years. They had three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Edd began his sales career working for Borden's Milk Company on road delivery. He was transferred to Houston, Texas. After returning to Tupelo, he began his fifty-year career in the selling of automobiles. He traveled to Chicago and purchased cars, and sold the cars to retail dealers in Tupelo. After returning from traveling, he worked for Tupelo Auto Sales and had the Dodge Dealership franchise in Tupelo. A short time later, he opened Edd's Auto Sales on South Gloster Street, later moving to East Main Street. After retirement, Edd enjoyed getting together with a group of friends and playing dominoes at the fire station. Big Edd loved to fish and his children and all his grands were his pride and joy. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 19, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM to service time Monday only. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM on Monday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Edd is survived by his wife, Carole Ann; his daughters, Jan Green and husband Randy, and Carla Hood and husband Ronnie; his grandchildren, Michael Herndon (Chris), Barley Juarez (Omar), and Linda Williams (Kelly); his great-grandchildren, Reed Parker Lindsey, Frankie Kay Lindsey, Kai Harrison Williams, and Ollie Katherine Williams; his sisters, Sarah Pierce (Robert) and family, and Teresa Wright (Donny) and family, and brother-in-law, David Campbell, favorite and only sister-in-law, Mary Kay Bramlett; and one uncle, J.E. Lindsey, and two aunts, Faye Hamblin, and Halove Morgan. Edd was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Joyce Campbell; and his son, Ollie Edward Herndon, Jr. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.