Margie Blaylock Herndon, 71, departed this earthly realm for her home in heaven on Friday, 1/21/22 while at Tupelo Health and Rehab in Tupelo. Born Oct. 19, 1950 in Baldwyn to the late Albert Glen Blaylock and Josephine Long Blaylock, she grew up in the Baldwyn area and graduated from High School in Okinawa, Japan. She was the widow of John Herndon and was retired from Bauhaus Furniture Manufacturing. All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Margie is survived by her best friend and snuggle buddy, her dog-Lucky; a daughter in law, Gena Patterson of Saltillo. Stepdaughter, Lori Herndon Moses (Jason); step son, Michael Herndon (Anne); her sisters, Ellen Turner (Jerry) and Glenda Rogers (James); grandchildren, Haze Russell, John Michael and Brooke Herndon; great grandchildren, Reece Russell and Emmerson Herndon. She was preceded in death by her son, Jessy Patterson, her husband, John Herndon after 26 years of marriage; her mother and father, Josephine Long Blaylock and Albert Glen Blaylock; a sister, Ann Boatner and a brother, Harry Blaylock. The family ask that memorials in Margie's memory be made to either Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, 38803 or to Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
