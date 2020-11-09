Myrtis Herndon

Myrtis Herndon, 94, a long-time resident of South Bend, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 7th. She was born on December 4, 1925 in Nettleton, Mississippi, to Oscar and Floy (Webb) Baulch. She married Jessie Edward ("J.E.") Herndon, October 30, 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers; Roy Lee, Herman and Bill Baulch, 3 sisters; Adeen Oliver, Viola Rea and Alice Baldwin,her husband, J.E. Herndon (1997), her sons Jimmy Herndon and Ricky Herndon, grandsons Timothy Eaton and David Finch, and 3 great-great grandchildren Aryanna, Marius, and Averie. Funeral Services for Myrtis will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561. Pastor Clint Walker will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Myrtis may be donated to the Ironwood United Pentecostal Church, 4609 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.

