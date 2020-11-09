Myrtis Herndon, 94, a long-time resident of South Bend, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 7th. She was born on December 4, 1925 in Nettleton, Mississippi, to Oscar and Floy (Webb) Baulch. She married Jessie Edward ("J.E.") Herndon, October 30, 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers; Roy Lee, Herman and Bill Baulch, 3 sisters; Adeen Oliver, Viola Rea and Alice Baldwin,her husband, J.E. Herndon (1997), her sons Jimmy Herndon and Ricky Herndon, grandsons Timothy Eaton and David Finch, and 3 great-great grandchildren Aryanna, Marius, and Averie. Funeral Services for Myrtis will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561. Pastor Clint Walker will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Myrtis may be donated to the Ironwood United Pentecostal Church, 4609 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.