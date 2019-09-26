Our beloved son, father, brother and friend, Aubrey Matthew "Matt" Herod, 42, resident of the Myrtle Community for over 25 years, died Friday September 20, 2019 following a one vehicle accident in Union County. Funeral Services honoring the life of Matt will be at 2 PM Saturday September 28 at Cornerstone Baptist Church at Hickory Flat with Bro. Daniel Brookman officiating. Burial will follow in Gerizim Cemetery at Myrtle. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000. Matt was born May 4, 1977 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Jo Leah Herod of Myrtle and the late Anthony Scott Herod. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School and was a loyal employee of the CNI Corporation in New Albany for 15 years at the time of his death . A Christian, Matt was a avid outdoorsman that included a love of water and fishing. He will be remembered for his passion for animals and as a farmer at heart. Matt lived his life with zest and his whole existence was to help others. A big man with an even bigger heart, he will be missed. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time at Cornerstone Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, his memory will live on through his twin sons, Anthony Dillon and Avery Matthew Herod, both of Myrtle, two brothers, Joseph and Daniel Herod, both of Myrtle and a host of other family members and friends. The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Matt's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
