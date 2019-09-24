UNION COUNTY -- Aubrey Matthew "Matt" Herod, 42, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at as the result of a vehicle accident in Union County. Services will be on Saturday September 28 at 2 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Benton County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Saturday September 28 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle.

