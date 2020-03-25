Gatha Ellen Kidd Herod, 81, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. She was born to the late Ellis Mannon and Era Vee Moody on March 12, 1939, in Lafayette, Mississippi. Gatha was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany, Mississippi. Brother Larry Bain will be officiating. United Funeral Services is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Teressa Bennett (Dewayne) of Walnut; grandchildren, Jeff Bennett, Cilla Butler, and Corey Bennett; great grandchildren, Jake Bennett, Gracie McCollum, Ben McCollum, Fisher McCollum, and Willa Butler; one great-great grandchild Eisleigh Bennett; one sister, Sylvia Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, James Herod and Radd Kidd. For online condolences and guest registration please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

