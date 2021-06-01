Mary Lou Barnes Herod, 79, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. She was born February 3, 1942 in Tupelo to Clarence and Sarah Snipes Barnes. She retired after 45 years from MTD-Aircap. She and her husband enjoyed traveling. She was saved and loved the Lord. Funeral services will be 3:00p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Herod; her children, Sissy Little (Marty), Kim Miller and Chris Hilliard (Bill); eight grandchildren: Nichole, Johnathan, TJ, Lindze, Cody, Jodi, Brittany and Mallory; and by fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bill Barnes; her twin sister, Martha Alred; and a daughter, Nan Letson. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
