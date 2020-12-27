Phyllis Diane White Herod, 73, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 26, 2020. She was born August 28, 1947 to Carnis White and Ada Benjamin White. Mrs. Herod was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. She loved traveling in her younger years with her best friend, Sandra Freeman, and her date nights when Mikey, her grandson, was younger. Mrs. Herod lived for, and loved her family with all her heart. She was so very loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9:30 until the start of the service at 11:00am. The visitation and service will both be held at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Kevin Williams officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Herod Bedford (Gerald) of New Albany, and one sister, Patty Sue Hall of Memphis TN, and one grandson Mikey Bedford. She is preceded by her parents, her husband, George W. Herod Jr. (G.W.), one son, Kevin Scott Herod. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
