PITTSBORO -- Rachel Herod, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Porter Hospice in Littleton, CO. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 am at The Church of God Our Father & Lord Jesus Christ.

