Judy Ann Herring, 73, died Monday December 23, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born December 27, 1945 to Rex Lee and Nannie Lou Lummus Barber. She was a member of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church. She was a teacher at the North Mississippi Regional Center and the McDougal Center, where she retired from. She enjoyed cross-stitching, crossword puzzles, cooking, and being around her family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Unity Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Estes and Bro. Eddie Boutwell officiating. Burial will be at the Unity Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband Carrol Jackson Herring; one son, Doug Burleson Herring; two daughters, Kimela "Kim" Bratton and Telisa "Lisa" Coggins, and all of Mantachie; one sister, Fay Harville (Gerald) of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Maranda Jones (Nick), Christopher Lewis (Alison), Jennifer Shotts (Corey), Kayla Sheffield (Cody), A.J. Bratton, Anna Coggins, and Spencer Bratton; eight great-grandchildren, Samluke Jones, Raylee Jones, Kylee Lewis, Izzy Lewis, Ella Sheffield, Caroline Shotts, Oliver Sheffield, Avan Collier; two special friends, Carolyn Ray and Carolyn Ratliff; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. She was preceded in death by two brothers; her mother-in-law, Laura Herring; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Christopher Lewis, A.J. Bratton, Spencer Bratton, Samluke Jones, John Barber, Phil Barber, George McMullen, Michael McMullen, David Long, and David Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Wiley Parham, Jackie Herring, Dr. Ken Harvey, and Dr. Lyndon Perkins. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, and from noon until service time Friday at the Unity Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
