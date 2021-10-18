Mary Nell Herring, 82, of Olive Branch, MS passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Longview Heights Baptist Church (4501 Goodman Road, Olive Branch, MS) from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service immediately following. Interment in Memphis Memory Gardens (6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis, TN). Bro. David Windham to officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Mary Herring was born on May 23, 1939 in Nettleton, MS. She was a member of Longview Heights Baptist Church. Mary was very family-oriented. She loved to cook and served meals to people for years. Mary loved to be the one taking pictures, especially of her family. She loved her family dearly and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She did after-school care for kids, and worked in the nursery at church. Mary is survived by her son, Philip Herring (Emily) of Olive Branch, MS; step-son, David Herring (Cynthia) of Poquoson, VA; sister, Glenda Ann Clark (Jimmy) of Cordova, TN; granddaughter, Mary Claire Herring and grandson, Allan Gene Herring of Olive Branch. Other grandchildren include Christopher, Lizzie and Kathryn Herring. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Rogers; mother, Carnel Young and father, Roy Erskin Young.
