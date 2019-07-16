Tupelo-It was a Monday, August 29, 1955, when Phillip was born to Edward (Boots) Herring and Jean Roberts Herring, their second of three children. The doctor said that the baby would grow to be a big man and Phillip grew to prove it a correct statement. Announcing his impending demise on Facebook, he accepted his insurmountable odds of recovery. Phillip's struggle ended in NMMC July 15, 2019. He now celebrates a new whole and complete body with our Lord and Savior. He was a long time member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. Phillip graduated from Tupelo High School in 1973, Itawamba Community College in 1975, and proceeded to continue his education at Mississippi State. He was co-owner of Magnolia X-Ray before selling to Diagnostic Imaging. He installed, maintained and repaired Radiology equipment prior to his declining health. Phillip was a voracious reader, life-long Mississippi State fan and a lover of baseball and music. Phillip was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and target shooting with friends. Phillip loved his family and his furry friends. He was a gentle, mild mannered and talented man. Phillip could write a song or a wonderful short story and never lost his wonderful sense of humor. Left behind are two daughters, Katharine Campagna (Brendon) of Hamilton, AL, and Megan Victoria Herring of Saltillo, MS. Two grandsons, Clark Herring and Harrison Campagna. One sister, Vonda Peters (Jerry). One sister-in-law Merritt Lee Herring Bishop of Tupelo. Nephews, Mark Peters, Troy Peters, Skyler Herring, and Wyatt Herring as well as one niece, Elizabeth Hope Herring and Karen Hamilton, mother of Katie whom resides in Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Morris Herring and Amanda Hicks, mother of Megan. Per Phillip's request, there will be no formal service. However, family and friends will gather in the Reception Room of Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo from 5 PM-6:30 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 to enjoy a meal of BBQ and all the trimmings and recall their many wonderful memories of a really great guy. Please do not send flowers but, instead, make a donation to Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Gideon's International, P. O. Box 1073, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
