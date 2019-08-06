Robert Spencer Herring "Marcus", 79, met his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 05, 2019. As a lifelong resident of Guntown and the Guntown area he strived to ensure that he left this world a better place than he found it. Aside from being a retired businessman owner he also faithfully served Lee County as a Justice Court Judge, a two-term sheriff and mayor of Guntown. He married the love of his life and mother of his children, Jo Ann, on June 05, 1959. He was a faithful member of Guntown First Baptist Church, the Rob Ford Sunday School Class and a 32' Mason at Saltillo Lodge #294. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jo Ann Robison Herring of Guntown; two sons, Barry Herring (Jamye) of Hattiesburg and Darren Herring (Teena) of Guntown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one brother, Jimmy Dale Herring (Nan) of Guntown; host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Bonnie Herring; brother, E.E. "Tapper" Herring and two sisters, Johnnie Wheat and Maxine Danielson. His nephews will serve as his pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hon. Paul Funderburk, Eddie Alexander, the Guntown Domino Players and the Rob Ford Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Guntown First Baptist Church building fund, P.O. Box 101, Guntown, MS 38849. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
