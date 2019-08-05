GUNTOWN -- Robert Herring, 79, passed away Monday, August 05, 2019, at his home in Guntown. Services will be on Wednesday , August 07, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campbelltown.

