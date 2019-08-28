Frances Ann Herrmann 1936-2019 Frances Ann (Westmoreland) Herrmann, Kenosha, WI, passed away On Saturday, August 24, 2019, at a local hospital with her family by her side. Frances was born July 10, 1936 in Plantersville, Mississippi to Clyde and Colene (Wright) Westmoreland. She lived in Tupelo and attended local schools until her family moved to Wisconsin in 1953. Frances then attended and graduated from Kenosha High School, (Bradford). She attended the Racine-Kenosha Teacher's College in Union Grove and the University of Wisconsin Extension in Kenosha. On Sept.3, 1955 she married Jerry Herrmann in a private ceremony in Tupelo, Mississippi. They had four children; Rick (Dawn) Herrmann, Susan Herrmann, Kenosha, Sheryl Herrmann-Andersen of Franklin, WI and Sally Herrmann, Kenosha. Over the years, Frances was employed in secretarial, administrative positions in Kenosha by the local school district, the Kenosha Water Utility and retired from the Kenosha Police Department in 1993 as the secretary for the Assistant Chief of Police. She was an inaugural member of the Wisconsin Women's Health Initiative. Frances was extremely artistic, a talented painter and was fond of needle work. She was locally known for her had crafted Santa figurines. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her in-laws. Frances is survived by her sister, Mary (Johnny) Webb of New Albany, Mississippi, her children, two grandchildren, Timothy (fiancee Paige her son Kayden) , Andrew, and niece Roxanne ( Noel) Webb Womack, of Franklin, TN. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to the American Heart Association. Visitation will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 from 10:00-11:30 AM with services to follow. Kenosha Funeral Services is serving the family. Inurnment will take place at later date. Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory 8226 Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143 (262)652-1943 www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.