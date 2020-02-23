Harold Ray Herron, 81, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Senatobia, February 26, 1938 to Earnest Leon and Lucy Juliette Underwood Herron. Ray proudly served in the United States Army for 21 years. He later retired from Mapco Travel Center after working 11 years as a store manager. He enjoyed telling jokes, dancing, camping and traveling. Ray was a member of Crockett Church of Christ. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Betty Herron (Hallmark); seven children, Tom Herron and Donny Herron both of Dallas, Texas, Anne Austin of Houston, Texas, Terry Hallmark of Guntown, Pamela Hallmark of Tupelo and Dudley Hallmark of Mantachie and his son and best friend, Kenny Russell of North Auburn; grandchildren, Alex and Emily Herron, Amy and Phillip Corly, Dewayne, Jamie and Latashia Russell and Heather, Sam and Cody Hallmark; three sisters, Martha Juliette Herron Beard of Hernando, Delores Fuller of Sarah, Mississippi and Debbie Adair (Rex) of Senatobia; brother, Donnie Herron (Annette) of Sarah, Mississippi; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Willie T. and Ethel Herron; brother, Wayne Herron. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Jerry Bishop and Bro. Justin Myers officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jamie Russell, Dewayne Russell, Aubrey Tackitt, Cody Hallmark, Chris Herring and Nathan Hester. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Russell and Donny Herron. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
49°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 23, 2020 @ 5:50 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.