Ka'Marian Lamar Herron 23 months passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. He was the son of Isaiah Herron and Na'Sheauna Williams. His grandparents are: Nancy Everson, Charles Williams, Kathleen Goree and Bobby Herron; great grandparents: Shirley Everson and Wardell Goree Jr. and Tempie Goree. Service will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 12:00-noon at Tupelo Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
