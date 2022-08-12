Lois Ann Herron

89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at NMMC-Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. Lois Ann Herron was born to her late parents, Robert Sample and Cornelia Hanna Williams on July 28, 1933 in Chickasaw Co. Ms. Lois Ann Herron is survived by her daughter, Sharon Herron. Three sons; Willie H. Crockett, Jr. (Magnolia) of Kalamazoo, MI., William Earl Crockett (Shirley) of Kalamazoo, MI, and Bobby Herron of Okolona. One sister; Mary Louise Walker of Kalamazoo, MI. There are 18 grandchildren and a hosts of great-grandchildren. The visitation for Lois Ann Herron will be Fri., Aug. 19, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. The funeral service will be Sat., Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Jolly's Chapel MBC with Rev. Chester McNairy officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

