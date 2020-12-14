Bertha "Bert" Lorraine Hershfelt, 92, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania December 2, 1928 to Herman and Laura Nelly Rakestraw Maas and grew up in St. Louis. After relocating to Tupelo in the late 1960s, she served on the Board of Directors for Sanctuary Hospice House during its inception and later worked as a bookkeeper for Sanctuary Village Shoppe. Her passion for traveling led her to open Global Travel Service which was without doubt, her favorite adventure. She loved to sew and even though she wasn't very good at it, enjoyed playing golf at the Tupelo Country Club. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church. Survivors include two children, Ron Dierkes of Tupelo and Cynthia M. Shelton and her husband, Robert of Amory; two grandchildren, Erin C. Sullivan and her husband, Kelly of Amory and John Robert Shelton of Seattle, Washington; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Whitehead and her husband, Willis, and Allie Sullivan all of Amory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Maas and Laura McKee; and sister, Shirley Hoffman. Private family services will be held at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
