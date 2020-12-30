Charles Hervey, 69, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside. Services will be on Friday January 1, 2021 12:00 at Oak Ridge Cemetery Water Valley viewing one hour before service at the cemetery . Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.

