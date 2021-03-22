David Lee Hervey, 57, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Graveside . Services will be on Tuesday March 23, 2021 12:30 at Union Hill CME Church in Water Valley . Visitation will be on Tuesday March 23, 2021 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon at Serenity Daniels. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home Of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements .

