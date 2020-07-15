April Lynn Hester, 49, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. Born on May 11, 1971 in Honolulu, Hawaii, April grew up as an Air Force "brat". She lived in Hawaii, Arkansas, and North Dakota with her family, moving to Pontotoc in 1986. She graduated from South Pontotoc High School in 1990. She attended Itawamba Community College, where she received an associate degree in 2006. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo until 2012. April loved the Lord, and spending time with her family. She shared her love of cosmetics with her three nieces, whom she adored. She was a long-time member of Green Valley Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her brother Jay (2015), and her mother Diana (2018). She is survived by her father Jessie (J.W.) Hester of Pontotoc; her brother Steven and his wife Kathy of Lambertville, Michigan; her nieces Lauren, Stephanie, and Leah; and her cousin and best friend Tracy Westmoreland Barradas of Pontotoc. Funeral Service will be 12PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. L.D. Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, July 18, 11AM until service time.
