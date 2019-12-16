Betty Jean McNeece Hester, 82, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born in Saltillo, August 14, 1937 to Douglas and Annie Bell Parmer McNeece. She worked at Day-Brite for over 20 years before her retirement. Betty loved being on the go shopping and eating at restaurants. When she wasn't spending time in town, she enjoyed working in her flower garden, watching television and tending to her animals. She was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Hester of Tupelo; two sons, Joe and Randy Hester both of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Shawn Hester, Donna Hester and Jesse Holladay; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two daughters, Betty Heckman and Debbie Hester. Visitation will be 2 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

