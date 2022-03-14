David Lee Hester, 53, passed away on March 12, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He was born in Aurora, IL on July 24, 1968 to parents Jimmy Lee Hester and Lois May (McMullen ) Greene. He was a retired truck driver. He lived most of his life in Lee County. He attended Freewill Baptist Church in Eggville. David enjoyed working on cars, watching wrestling on television and spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral services will in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Gerald Gann officiating. Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. He is survived by two sons, Joshua Hester (Sasha), David Lee Gray (Deeanna), one daughter, Chassidy Hester Jones (Matthew), eleven grandchildren: Anna-Marie, Neaveah, Braylen, Kinsley, Karabeth, Eli, Gracelynn, Waylon, Julian, Mario, Isabelle, his fiancee Casey Null, his step-father, Clifford Greene, one brother, Walter Hester (Julie), five sisters: Patricia Gerke (Tony), Glory Weaver (Eddie), Addie Martin (Glynn), Sadie Ausborn (Jason), Donna McCrary (Bryan), several nieces and nephews and his best friend Shayne Baswell (Toni). He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Colten Gray, three siblings, Jimmy, Jerry, and Ramona. Pallbearers will be Joey Martin, Jeffrey Martin, Byron Weaver, Brayden Beasley, Landon Martin, and Hayden Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Penry and Braylen Gray. Visitation will be before service time from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.