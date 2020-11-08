Edward Glyn Hester, 77, of Nettleton, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory after a brief illness. He was born February 8, 1943, in Itawamba County to Herman Glyn Hester and Ruth Johnson Hester. He graduated from Nettleton High School then went on to graduate from Mississippi State University with a Business Degree. In his earlier years he was an avid bird hunter and always made it a contest to kill the most birds when hunting with friends. He served in the Mississippi National Guard from 1965 to 1971. Glyn was well known for his construction, he owned Glyn Hester Builder's. One of his greatest joys in building was to serve as lead contractor in the construction of five cottages throughout the state for the Baptist Children's Village. Forever by his side in all of his endeavors, Judy would prepare meals for all the workers. The cottage in Starr is named in honor of Glyn and Judy. Glyn was a longtime member of Nettleton First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School Secretary. Glyn made a point to try and never miss church, arriving early so he might be of assistance to anyone needing help. He has served as a trustee of the Baptist Children Village for over 20 years. A private service will be held Tuesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Hester, of Nettleton; his son, Britton Hester of Nettleton; his daughter, Leslie Pickle of Helena, AL; two grandchildren who affectionately called him "Pop", Finley and Wells Pickle of Helena, AL; one brother, Lynn Hester (Ann) of Nettleton and one sister, Diane Payne (Jimmy) of Nettleton. He is preceded in death by his parents In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Baptist Children's Village: P.O. Box 27 Clinton, MS 39060
