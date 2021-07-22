James William "J.W." Hester, Jr., 84, laid down the mantle of this life and met his Creator at 3:32 am on Thursday, July 22, 2021 after a period of declining health. Known by most as JW or Jub, he was born in the Palmetto Community on August 23, 1936, the oldest of 3 sons and a daughter born to the late Eva Bolen Hester and James W. Hester, Sr. He married Berma Lea Jaggers in Pontotoc Co. on Sept 30, 1957, a marriage of 46 years until her death on Feb. 8, 2004. The Hester children and all their many cousins, including the Hester's, the Holland's, the Bolen's, the Yancey's lived in close proximity in Palmetto growing up. They enjoyed camaraderie, community and family and were taught good morals and a strong work ethic early on. Jub attended the Palmetto School and graduated from Shannon High School, where he was star catcher on the baseball team and later played semi pro baseball. A patriotic American, he served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a medic. He began his working career at Pennsylvania Tire Company in Tupelo that lasted well beyond when the plant closed. He then was employed by the 4th District of Lee County retiring after over 20 years as Road Foreman. He was a lifelong member of the Palmetto United Methodist Church. In earlier days, he raised horses and taught and mentored young people in horseback riding. He was an avid Ole Miss Rebel sports fan. Jub enjoyed piddling on his land, quail hunting spending time with his daughter and son and grands, special time with his many friends, especially his horseback riding buddies, and sharing his wicked sense of humor and dry wit. A "fixture" in the Palmetto Community, he will be sorely missed by all. Happy Trails to you Jub! Say hello to Mama!! A service celebrating his life, with Military Honors, will be held at 1 PM Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Palmetto United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeremy Funderburk and Rev. Jim McClurkan officiating. Burial will follow in the Hester family plot in the Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 pm-7 PM Friday at the funeral home from Noon-service time on Saturday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. He is survived by his son, Greg Hester and his wife, Cindy and his daughter, Renea Hester Ethridge and her husband, Bill of Shannon. His grandchildren, Rebekah Rainey,Nick Rainey, Mace Ethridge, Brandon and Brooke Ethridge Shoup, Alan, Cody and Chance Sheffield. 16 great grandchildren. his brothers, Larry Hester and wife, Gail of Palmetto and Phil Hester and wife, Sadie of Anguilla, Ms.; his sister in law, Ruth Huey of Olive Branch and brother in law, Franklin Jaggers of Eggville. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Berma, his sister, Doris Jean Hester and his in laws, Johnnie and Clyde Jaggers. Pallbearers will be Nick Rainey, Mace Ethridge, Todd Hester, Michael Hester, Ronnie Hester and Perry Curry. Honorary pallbearers are Marvin McElwain, John Wayne Burt, Charles Robinson and his caregivers, Kat, Carol and Jo, whom the family is very thankful for. Memorials may be made to the Palmetto Cemetery Fund, 154 Palmetto Rd, Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.