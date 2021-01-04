James Ellis Hester, 60, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 18, 1960 to the late Charles Ellis Hester and the late Margret Harris Hester. He enjoyed watching Alabama football, and spending time with his grandchildren. . Services will be held at a later date. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his children; James Lee Hester, Heather Campbell, Lawrence Daniel Hester, Andrew David Hester, Candace Lee Hester, Amanda Nicole Hester, Jessie Blackwell, Andrea Christine Hester, 18 grandchildren, 1 brother; Timmy Hester, sister; Lora Mae Byers, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, and 2 ex wives, Tammy Hester, and Elizabeth Hester. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Margret Hester, and a sister; Louise Hester. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.