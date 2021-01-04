James Ellis Hester, 60, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 18, 1960 to the late Charles Ellis Hester and the late Margret Harris Hester. He enjoyed watching Alabama football, and spending time with his grandchildren. . Services will be held at a later date. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his children; James Lee Hester, Heather Campbell, Lawrence Daniel Hester, Andrew David Hester, Candace Lee Hester, Amanda Nicole Hester, Jessie Blackwell, Andrea Christine Hester, 18 grandchildren, 1 brother; Timmy Hester, sister; Lora Mae Byers, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, and 2 ex wives, Tammy Hester, and Elizabeth Hester. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Margret Hester, and a sister; Louise Hester. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

