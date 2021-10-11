Jean Dean Hester, 74, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was surrounded by the family she loved so dearly. Jean fought a 15-month battle against cancer, never giving up, but fighting with the same spirit she had lived her life - "play hard". A beloved wife to Terry for 54 years and a devoted mother to Kelly and Tiffany, Jean touched many hearts and made many friends during her life. She was an avid basketball, baseball, and football fan. A lover of Mississippi State Bulldog sports and the Tishomingo County Braves, she was always in the stands, so happy, cheering her team on. Because of Jean's enjoyment of tennis, their children surprised her and Terry on their 50th wedding anniversary with tickets to Flushing Meadows, NY, to see the Men and Women's 2017 USA Open Finals. She was a lifelong member of Rocky Springs United Methodist Church where she played the piano since her 9th grade year of high school. Jean also directed the church Christmas cantatas for over 30 years and enjoyed it greatly. She strived to give her Savior praise and glory through her song and music. She graduated from Iuka High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College. Jean lived in Iuka her entire life, with the exception of the 15 months she and Terry spent in Bayreuth, Germany, while he was serving in the United States Army. She enjoyed being a teacher's assistant for many years at Iuka Elementary School and loved spending time with her family. Jean is survived by her husband, Terry Hester of Iuka, MS; her daughters, Kelly Cutshall (Jason) of Starkville, MS, and Tiffany Edwards (Brandon) of Saltillo, MS; her grandchildren, Tate Cutshall (Ashley) of Memphis, TN, Caden Cutshall of Starkville, MS, and Elizabeth Edwards of Saltillo, MS; her brother, Tommy Dean (Dianne) of Iuka, MS; two special nephews, Chuck Holly (Christie) of Iuka, MS, and Blake Holly (Bao) of Guntown, MS; her brother-in-law, Jerry Holly of Iuka, MS; and her sisters-in-law, Virginia Dean, Jane Dean, Chestein Lambert, and Linda L. Hester, all of Iuka, MS, Peggy D. Wilson of San Diego, CA, and Billie Hester of Niceville, FL. Jean was blessed with 24 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pleas and Gola Dean; her twin sister, Joan Holly; her brothers, Billy Dean, Bob Dean, Scotty Dean, and Jackie Dean; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Dean and Willa Dean Booker; and her brothers-in-law, Junior Merle Hester and Don Wilson. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 11, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, at 11:00 A.M. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Jerry Bonds. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Cutshall, Brandon Edwards, Tate Cutshall, Chuck Holly, Blake Holly, and Tommy Dean, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Solomon, Tommy Frederick, and Benny McClung. Donations may be made in Jean's honor to the Rocky Springs United Methodist Church. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.