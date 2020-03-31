GUNTOWN -- Jerry Allen Hester, 58, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his son's home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.