Jessie William Hester, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Born on July 4, 1944 in Pontotoc, MS. Jessie grew up in Mississippi, Texas, and Arizona where he graduated in 1965 from Mesa High School located in Mesa, AZ. He was a 21 year veteran from the US Air Force where he worked as an aircraft mechanic in California, Hawaii, North Dakota, and Arkansas. His last Air Force assignment was a flight line supervisor for KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft in North Dakota. In 1986, Jessie moved his family to Pontotoc, MS and had a second 20 year career as a mirror beveller with Stanley Monarch in Tupelo, MS. Jessie loved the Lord, his country, his family, and the outdoors. He adored his wife of 52 years, and shared his love of hunting, fishing, and guns with his sons. He was a long-time member of Green Valley Baptist Church. Jessie is preceded in death by his wife, Diana(2018), son, Jay(2015), and daughter, April(2020). He is survived by his son, Stephen and daughter-in-law, Kathy of Lambertville, MI; and his granddaughters, Lauren, Stephanie, and Leah. Visitation will begin at 11AM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 and continue to service time of 12PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Brother Brian Sansing will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
