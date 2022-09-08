Kathy Cox Maier Hester, 61, departed this life on Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born August 28, 1961 to Clarence and Charlotte Cox in Aurora, Illinois. Kathy was a sweet spirit and a friend to everyone she met. She loved her daughter, Nikki, and three grandchildren, Jacob, Jasper, and Jagger above all else. She enjoyed swimming, writing poetry, spending time outdoors, and cross-stitching. Kathy will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Kathy will be on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:00 noon with Bro. Derrick Finley officiating. A visitation will be 10:30am until the start of the service at 12:00 noon. Both will be at United Funeral Service. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Those left to carry her memories on are, her husband, Jeff Hester, one daughter, Nikki Gore (Jerry) of Saltillo, one sister, Tina Cox Potts, of New Albany, one brother, Danny Cox (Melissa) of New Albany, and three grandchildren, Jacob, Jasper, and Jagger Gore. She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Tupelo Humane Society.
