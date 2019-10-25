Larry Joe Hester, 67, passed away on Monday October 21, 2019 at the UAB hospital in Birmingham, AL.
Mr. Hester was born March 6, 1952, to Elton and Peggy Hester in Pontotoc, MS. He was a graduate of Pontotoc High School - class of 1970. He enjoyed listening and playing music as a drummer and songwriter. He is survived by his eldest son Casey, and his wife Lauren Hester and their two boys; his younger son Lennon Hester; his daughter Samantha Hester, and her two young boys; and his brother Jimmy Hester, of Birmingham, AL.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will be from 3-4 with a service directly following. Flowers may be sent to the church in honor of the family.
