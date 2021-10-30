Larry Adrian Hester, age 71, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his home. He was born November 20, 1949 to Adrian Earl Hester and Ruby Lessell Holliman. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 6 years. During his enlistment he served overseas in Vietnam and received numerous decorations such as National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Badge M-14 Rifle, and Marksman Badge .45 Cal Pistol. He was a member of the Confederate Sons of America. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, November 1, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Hutcheson officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Hester of Saltillo; his children, Adrianne Hester Stone (Allen) of Batesville, Jennifer Hester Morgan of Pontotoc, Greta Hester of Pontotoc, and Michael Mundy Hester (Sheena Michelle) of Pontotoc; brothers, Jimmy Hester (Mary) of Grenada, Don Hester (Dawn) of Saltillo, Dan Hester (Dawn) of Pontotoc, and Kevin Hester of Shannon; sister, Julie Anderson (Phillip) of Shannon; 18 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and three aunts. Pallbearers will be Lee Soden, Cody Stubblefield, William Reifers, Joseph Hester, Justin Dillard, Nathan Chandler, and Brandon Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Bailey, Thomas Red, Gene Red, and Andy Anderson.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.