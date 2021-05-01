Lennon Blake Hester spent his 40th birthday on February 6, 2021 in Gatlinburg, TN enjoying the Smoky Mountains and sharing time with his beloved family. He came home to Tupelo and fought a gallant battle with brain cancer, spending his last week at Sanctuary Hospice House. He met his Creator at 11:45 pm on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Born in Pontotoc, he attended Tupelo Public Schools graduating from Tupelo High School in 1999. Born with an ear for music of all genres, he mastered several instruments over the years including the guitar, piano and drums, among others. His senior year at THS, he played Jim in "To Kill A Mockingbird." Blake's passion for film, music and theatre led him to Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee where he obtained his BA in Music and Music Recording. He lived in the greater Nashville area several years after graduation working for the Shop at Home Network, in movie theatres and producing his own short films including "The Weed Eaters," which received much acclaim. A computer whiz, he built his own computer and enjoyed video games. Blake had many friends as his insatiable, spontaneous personality put him in touch with many who endeared themselves to him. His sweet, friendly disposition as well as his creative, innovative spirit will always be a major part of his legacy. Blake was a member of Tupelo Church of God and later attended The Orchard with his family. He enjoyed the beach, the mountains and spending time with his family and friends. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, May 3, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jay Stanley and Bro. Paul Suptka officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM Sunday and from 10 AM to service time Monday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Blake is survived by his parents, Vicki and Jimmy West of Tupelo; his grandmother, Frances Oswalt of Tupelo; his siblings, Casey Robert Hester (Lauren) of Brentwood, TN, Samantha Hester (Brian McDonald) of Tupelo, Meghan Foley (Will) of New Albany, and Rick and Sarah Nelms of Saltillo; his nieces and nephews - Webb, Townes, Ethan, Dylan, Stella, Deacon, Lottie and Landon; and an uncle, James Hester. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Hester, and his special grandparents, Elton and Peggy Hester of Pontotoc. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
