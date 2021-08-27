Lisa Hester, 61, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the NMMC. She enjoyed flowers, cooking, baking and riding the golf cart. She loved her grand-dogs and her grandchildren. She was a cosmetologist and a member of First Christian Church in Baldwyn. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Tonya Brown (Ronald) of Saltillo, Jimmy Hester (Brandy) of Baldwyn and Nicole Hester of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Cassie Thompson (Cory), Josh Hester, Hunter Hester, Austin Brown and Anna-Grace Brown; brother, Steve Williams; sister, Lynda Wallen; lifelong friends, Sheila Cornett, Judy Stevenson; sister-in-laws, Mary Ann Peden and Paula Thomas; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary "Buster" Hester and her parents, Marion Marian and Erma Thomas Williams. Pallbearers will be Josh Hester, Hunter Hester, Cory Thompson, Jay Nelson, Daniel DuVall and James Allen Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Young, Ronnie Brown, Michael Hall and Joe Peden. Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 until 4:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
