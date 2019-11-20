Maggie Lou (Greer) Hester began her life's journey July 6, 1938 in Tippah County. She was the first of eight children born to John Thomas (Johnny) Greer and Zora Lee Parham Greer. Maggie's journey on earth ended Monday, November 18, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in Tippah County and was a proud graduate of Pine Grove High School, where she made lifelong friends. After graduation, she was employed by Blue Bell, a garment factory in Ripley. On February 25, 1966, she became the bride of Jackie Hester. They made their home in Booneville. She transferred to the Blue Bell factory in Booneville. She later worked in retail at Gray's Department Store before becoming station manager at Hinton Gas in Booneville. In later years, Maggie became a caregiver for Mrs. Mittie English and babysitter to Drew, Clay, and AlliGrace Herring. Maggie was a Christian, a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and a friend to all. She was a very positive person who saw a silver lining in every cloud and wanted to tell everyone how God had blessed her. She was an inspiration to everyone she met after she was diagnosed with cancer. Maggie's hobbies were walking with her good friend, Patrilla Mattox, and working in her yard and garden, often sharing flowers from her yard and produce from her garden. She loved traveling, especially trips with her church group, the Golden Circle. Her favorite trip was to the Holy Lands with Jackie. Maggie and Jackie were familiar figures at the local park and gymnasium where they went to cheer on their nephews and niece. Visitation will be Thursday, November, 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. til 8 p.m. at Booneville Funeral Home and Friday, November 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. til 11 a.m. at the Booneville Church of Christ, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. at the Booneville Church of Christ, where Maggie was a faithful member. Services will be officiated by Bro. Jim Estes. Pallbearers will be Larry Morgan, Buster Green, Tommy Baragona, Billy Moorman, J.T. Beard, and Bob Mattox. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry English, Billy Greer, Danny Greer, Drew Herring, Clay Herring, Roger Mauney, and Ricky Green. Maggie is survived by three sisters, Sallie English (Larry), Jumpertown; Mary Meeks, Glen; Connie Mauney (Roger), Ripley; four brothers, J.L. Greer, Dumas; Billy Greer (Barbara), Ripley; Lee Earl Greer (Mary Ann), New Albany; Danny Ray "Rod" Greer, Ripley; and a host of nephews and nieces. Among them is a special niece, Kristen English Herring, who sat at Maggie's bedside daily during her illness, and Drew, Clay, and AlliGrace Herring, who she referred to as her "grandkids." Also she had two special friends, Patrilla Mattox and Julius Lee Wales, who visited her almost daily during her illness. Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie, on January 15, 2016, 41 days prior to their 50th wedding anniversary; and also by her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834 Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
