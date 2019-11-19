BOONEVILLE -- Maggie Hester, 81, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.