Mary Blanche Hester (80) passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville. She was a long time member of the B&PW Club of Booneville, where she served for many years as an officer. She was proud of the club and all of its activities. Mary and her husband Billy were a pair in Booneville and elsewhere; where you saw one, the other was not far away. She loved to travel; going on road trips and flying to Europe and other places. Mary and Billy owned several businesses in Booneville. She owned Hester Tax, where she worked for over 50 years. They had the trophy shop, Hester Insurance Agency and Ole Tyme Ice Cream. She enjoyed serving the people of Booneville and Prentiss County. Services will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6 pm in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Haskel Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Sumner Chapel Cemetery in Marietta. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Friday with funeral at 6 pm at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Billy Hester of Booneville; her daughter, Belinda Miles (Jake) of Booneville; her brother, Rex Haygood (Janice) of Belden; her sisters, Elaine White (George) of Blue Springs and Judy Hartsfield of Guntown; her granddaughter, Jessica Nanney of Blue Springs; her grandson, Christian Nanney of Booneville and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Blanche Wilson Haygood and her infant twins. Pallbearers are; Neal Haygood, Art Washington, Derrick Hester, William McDonald, Andy Jackson, T.J. Hunkapillar, Todd White and Calvin White. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossway Church in Corinth. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
