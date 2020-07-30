Melissa Diane Whitt Hester age, 46 died Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the NMMC . She was born September 4, 1973 to Amanda Michael and James Whitt. She loved life was outgoing and had a magical way of drawing people to her, she had the most beautiful soul and always wanted to help and put other people before her. She loved her family and herfriends and most of all Jesus, her minestry was to send bible scriptures to so many people every day. She loved spending time and playing with her grandchildren and was a member of the Bridge of Faith Apostolic church. She worked as a PCA for Millcreek.Services will be Saturday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. John Bridges and Bro. Terry Ethridge officiating. Burial will be in the East MT Zion Cemetery.Survivors include her mother Amanda Michael of Saltillo and her father James Whitt of Scottsboro, AL her children Shawn Lansdell of Nashville, TN, Shelly Berryhill of Oxford and Michaela Cayson of Tupelo her sisters Vonda Whitt of Tupelo Cheryl Thompson of Tupelo and Jamie Whitt of San Antonio, TX her brother Michael Calhoun & Holly of Waterford, MS her special nephew that she helped raise Jonathan Decarlo of Saltillo her grandmother Louise Michael of Baldwyn and special aunt Kathy Michael of Baldwyn her grandchildren Chloe,Ian Bentley and Luke Nieces Mahaley Tolliver and Alexys & Bailee Calhoun Nephews Trenden and Chris Thompson 2 special friends Lisa Brown and Lewis McColl ,Brittany Lewis McCoolShe was preceded in death by her grandparents Elsie & George Whitt and Vaughn Michael Uncle George (biddy boy) Whitt.Pall Bearers will be Shawn Lansdell, Jonathan Decarlo, Skyler Pearl, Jonathan Bridges, Josh Bridges and Robert Edwards.
