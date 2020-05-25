RED BAY, AL -- Morris Hester, 97, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Generations of Red Bay in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 27, 1-1:45 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

