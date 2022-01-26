Peggy Lynn Hester, 53, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at her home. She was born to Harold "Junior" Hester and Betty Jean McNeece Hester on August 18, 1968. She was a bookkeeper for Mississippi Materials and Human Resources Manager at Gibson Container. She enjoyed watching television, cooking, and loved animals especially cats. Peggy is survived by her brothers, Joe Hester and Harold Hester both of Saltillo. She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Debra Hester and Betty Hester. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
