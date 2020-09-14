Rachel Mae Hester, 83, entered heaven's gate on September 12, 2020. Rachel was a homemaker and an avid gardener. She was a member of Troy Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and reading her bible. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Hester; her sons, Ray Hester(Debbie), Shad Hester(Danielle), and Scott Hester(Melissa); her grandchildren, Kerri Turner, Lacey Pepper, Cody Hester, Peyton Hester, Nick Hester, Ethan Hester, Sidney Hester, and Blayze Haynes; great grandchildren, Chelsea Turner, Destiny Hester, Gracie Turner, Anna Gregory, and Hayes Gregory; and her brother, James "Hamm" Prater. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. "Pete" Hester; father, Robert Roye Prater; mother, Mary Elizabeth Prater; 6 sisters; and 1 brother. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:30AM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Bro. Randy Spencer officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Peyton Hester, Nick Hester, Ethan Hester, Cody Hester, Blayze Haynes, and Hayes Gregory. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15, 10AM-11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
