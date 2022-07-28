Rickey Earl "Rerun" Hester, age 61, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on June 24. He was born in Guin, Alabama on December 5, 1960 to Ben Earl Hester and Ula Mae White Hester. Rickey was a truck driver all of his working career, most recently driving for Century Truck Lines. He was a member of Richmond Pentecostal Church. Rickey enjoyed simple activities, watching Westerns on television and sitting with his wife, Frannie, on the front porch. He was an avid fan of Mississippi State Football and the New Orleans Saints. His granddaughters brought him his greatest joy in life and spending time with his family and providing for them was his top priority. Rickey leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Frankie "Frannie" Hester of Fulton; two daughters, Nikki Graham (Matt) of Tupelo and a Katie Cook (Justin) of Blue Mountain; three granddaughters, Jayci Kelly, Hannah, Kelly and Tarja Cook; a very special cousin, Brenda Faye Lewis; two brothers, Brian and Bradley Hester; and his step-mother, Jackie Hester. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Huey and Susie Hester; his mother and father-in-law, Willie and Jean Rhyne; a brother, Timothy Earl Hester; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Elrod and Martha Blake. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Friday and continue until service time on Saturday at Richmond Pentecostal Church. Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Richmond Pentecostal Church with Rev. Rickey Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
