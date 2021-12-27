Rickey Gene Hester , 62, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Lee County on May 25, 1959 to parents John Claxton Hester and Georgia (Randolph) Hester. He enjoyed fishing , his grandchildren and his church. He was a member of the Nettleton Church of Jesus Christ. He lived most of his life in Lee County. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the MS National Guard. Funeral services will be at the Nettleton Church of Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Scott A. Kitchens and Bro. Samuel Caldwell officiating. Burial will be in Gray's Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Contessa (Coplin) Hester of Nettleton; two daughters, Tiffany Hester, Rachel Hester, three sons, Nathan Hester, Joshua Hester, Jonah Hester, four grandchildren, one brother, Mark Hester, one sister, Jane Watson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother. Pallbearers will be Chad Witcher, Henry Fair, E.C. Deason, Allen Barnett, Zach Merchant, and Nathan Caldwell. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 12:00- 1:45 p.m. at the Nettleton Church of Jesus Christ. Expresions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
